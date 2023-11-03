Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says

Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.(Source: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bank of America alerted customers on Friday that “some deposits may be temporarily delayed” due to a problem impacting multiple banks.

The company assured customers their accounts are secure and balances will be updated as soon as deposits are received.

The bank said no action is needed from customers.

Down Detector, which tracks the status of various websites and services, reported customers at Bank of America, Chase, U.S. Bank, Truist and Wells Fargo complained of issues Friday morning.

According to one industry source, the issue appears to be related to the automated clearing house, which is a network for processing transactions.

The source said the problem does not appear to be a bank-specific issue.

None of the banks provided a comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of Root, a restaurant in the city of Georgetown, shows counterfeit money used to pay...
Georgetown restaurant owner warns community after customer pays tab with counterfeit bills
Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to raping and killing Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared over a...
New civil lawsuit filed against Brittanee Drexel’s killer, Myrtle Beach hotel
'I want them to tear it down' homeowner wants county action on abandoned duplex
Homeowners want Horry County officials to take action on abandoned duplex
The crash occurred on I-74 eastbound near mile marker 116 in Woodford County.
Sheriff: 1 dead, 3 hurt after car crashed speeding away from trooper in Florence County
Kevin Lakeith Dunham was sentenced to 174 months in prison after pleading guilty.
Man sentenced for trafficking drugs in the Pee Dee

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in...
Biden arrives in Maine to mourns with community after a mass shooting that left 18 people dead
FILE - Abby Zwerner, a teacher shot by her 6-year-old student, attends a hearing for a civil...
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old can proceed with $40 million lawsuit, judge rules
his photo released by Pennsylvania State Police on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, shows a vehicle...
Tipsters ID suspects in four incidents of rocks thrown at cars from a Pennsylvania overpass
Witnesses say it was a very slow chase. KCRA, BROADCASTIFY, JENNIFER BLAKE, MO MCGOVERN, JAMES...
Man driving forklift arrested after police chase
2PM UPDATE: Serious injuries reported in Carolina Forest-area shooting
Serious injuries reported in Carolina Forest-area shooting