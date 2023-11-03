Submit a Tip
Defense attorney for ‘Yellow House’ speaks on injunction

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach’s infamous ‘Yellow House’ will be closed for a fourth time, the homeowner’s attorney, however, claims the shutdown won’t do much in the long run.

Documents show it has a history of crime and drugs. A judge granted a temporary injunction against the so-called ‘Yellow House.’

RELATED COVERAGE:

Attorney Bert Von Hermann claims these temporary injunctions aren’t getting to the root issue.

“We have just a huge problem with mental health, drug addiction, things like that, that we’re really not addressing, and those folks are homeless,” he said. ”There used to be a homeless area in that Five Points area, which is right around the corner. There’s a lot of things that are going on, that are trickling over to individual homes.”

This is the fourth time a judge approved a temporary injunction against the home located at 407 5th Avenue North.

The order is expected to keep people from being on the property.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office asked for the temporary injunction back in September after documents showed a shooting and stabbing took place on the property in August.

The suspected crimes also led to an inspection by Myrtle Beach Code Enforcement, which then found the home uninhabitable.

The homeowner’s attorney claims this recent ruling is just backing up their process.

Von Hermann said, “We still have a pending case from 2018. So, we’ve got a five-year-old case. The neighborhood is still the same. We’re still having the same problem.”

Below is our past coverage of the Myrtle Beach Yellow House

