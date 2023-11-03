Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Al Pacino to pay girlfriend $30,000 a month in child support

Al Pacino has been ordered to pay $30,000 a month in child support to girlfriend Noor Alfallah.
Al Pacino has been ordered to pay $30,000 a month in child support to girlfriend Noor Alfallah.(Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube via MGN)
By TMX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) - Al Pacino will be required to pay $30,000 per month in child support to girlfriend Noor Alfallah for the couple’s 5-month-old son Roman.

Pacino, 83, will share legal custody with Alfallah, 29, though she will have primary physical custody, per reports.

In addition to the base amount of $30,000 per month in child support, plus a percentage of annual income over $2.5 million, Pacino will pay $13,000 per month for a night nurse and agreed to contribute $15,000 per year to a college fund for their child.

The “Godfather” actor will also be responsible for any medical expenses not covered by health insurance.

The pair have been publicly linked since April 2022 and were rumored to have begun dating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Roman was born in June 2023.

After filing the custody agreement in September, the pair confirmed to multiple outlets that they are still together.

Pacino has three other children from prior relationships. He shares Julie Pacino, 34, with ex Jan Tarrant, and twins Anton and Olivia Pacino, 22, with ex Beverly D’Angelo.

Alfallah previously dated Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger. He was 74 and she was 22 when they started dating in 2017.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The owner of Root, a restaurant in the city of Georgetown, shows counterfeit money used to pay...
Georgetown restaurant owner warns community after customer pays tab with counterfeit bills
2PM UPDATE: Serious injuries reported in Carolina Forest-area shooting
Serious injuries reported in Carolina Forest-area shooting
The crash occurred on I-74 eastbound near mile marker 116 in Woodford County.
Sheriff: 1 dead, 3 hurt after car crashed speeding away from trooper in Florence County
Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to raping and killing Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared over a...
New civil lawsuit filed against Brittanee Drexel’s killer, Myrtle Beach hotel
'I want them to tear it down' homeowner wants county action on abandoned duplex
Homeowners want Horry County officials to take action on abandoned duplex

Latest News

Murrells Inlet Oyster Roast returns this weekend
Disc golf championships make their way to Myrtle Beach
Serious injuries reported in Carolina Forest-area shooting
Palestinians look for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli...
Israel rules out Gaza cease-fire until hostages released, as US presses for aid, civilian protection
2PM UPDATE: Serious injuries reported in Carolina Forest-area shooting
Serious injuries reported in Carolina Forest-area shooting