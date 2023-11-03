Submit a Tip
4 hurt in two-car crash in Myrtle Beach area

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just before 7:30 a.m. Friday to a two-car crash in the...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just before 7:30 a.m. Friday to a two-car crash in the area of Claypond Road and George Bishop Parkway.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Four people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a crash in the Myrtle Beach area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just before 7:30 a.m. to a two-car crash in the area of Claypond Road and George Bishop Parkway.

The crash has some lanes blocked at this time.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route in order to avoid delays and also for the safety of the first responders on the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, while the Horry County Police Department assists on the scene.

