2 hurt in Conway fire, officials say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a fire in Conway early Friday, according to the Conway Fire Department.

The agency said crews responded to the blaze in the area of Highway 378 and Brooke Lane at around 7:20 a.m. As of around 10 a.m., the fire was said to be under control.

The two injured were taken to hospitals. No further details were provided on their condition.

Horry County Fire Rescue also assisted city crews at the scene.

