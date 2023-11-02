Warrant: Man used knife to try and rob Little River store

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County man is behind bars after authorities say he used a knife to try and rob an area store earlier this year.

Records show 35-year-old Travis Bromell, of Loris, was booked into jail on Wednesday after being arrested by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest stems from an incident that happened on Aug. 20 at the Phoenix Mart off Highway 17 in Little River, according to documents obtained by WMBF News. In a police report, officers from the Horry County Police Department said they spoke with a witness who was at the front counter when the suspect, later identified as Bromell, came into the store wearing all-black clothing and a thin stocking over his face.

Bromell then allegedly approached the witness saying that he needed money before circling around them. The witness then said once they noticed Bromell holding a knife, they ran behind the counter to a storage room and held the door shut.

Once the witness heard the front door ding, they waited a few minutes to make sure Bromell was gone before calling police. Nothing was taken from the store.

An arrest warrant later states the witness was able to positively identify the suspect as Bromell.

Records show Bromell is charged with attempted armed robbery and a count of failure to appear.

As of Thursday morning, he’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bond set.

