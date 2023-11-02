Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Turn your clocks back: Daylight saving time ends this weekend

Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 5.
Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 5.(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Get ready to turn your clocks back this weekend as daylight saving time comes to an end for this year.

The United States and other nearby countries will get an extra hour on Nov. 5 at 2 a.m. as clocks are pushed back one hour.

As the end of daylight saving time comes this year, the debate for whether this practice is necessary is back in the spotlight.

According to Reuters, the Senate voted to end the changing of clocks twice a year in the U.S. in March 2022. The move was supported by those wishing for brighter afternoons and more economic activity.

However, that bill did not get a vote last year in the House of Representatives because lawmakers could not agree on whether the time kept should be standard time or permanent daylight saving time, Reuters reported.

Daylight saving time was first introduced in 1918 and made standard practice in the U.S. in the 1960s.

Since then, daylight saving time always began in the U.S. on the second Sunday in March and ended on the first Sunday in November.

All states and territories in the country practice daylight saving time except for Hawaii, Arizona, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue was called out at 7:12 a.m. to the Intercoastal Waterway Bridge for...
6-car crash blocks all lanes at Intercoastal Waterway Bridge
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for a wreck involving a...
Critical injuries reported in Highway 90 crash involving pedestrian in Little River
Myrtle Beach's year-round parking will go into effect on November 1, 2023.
Year-round paid parking in Myrtle Beach takes effect Nov. 1
Crews were called out around 11:21 a.m. to Maggie Way in the Socastee area.
2 displaced after house fire Socastee area
The owner of Root, a restaurant in the city of Georgetown, shows counterfeit money used to pay...
Georgetown restaurant owner warns community after customer pays tab with counterfeit bills

Latest News

Lawsuit claims teen involved in attack near CCU wasn’t properly monitored
Veteran housing project moving forward in Loris
Man sentenced to prison in Georgetown County shooting, assault
Change of plea hearing scheduled in Doc Antle's federal case
Myrtle Beach presents possible stormwater solutions to community