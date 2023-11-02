This Is Carolina: Surfside Beach couple shares life story, decades worth of marriage advice

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s the teasing and continuous laughter that keeps the spark alive for Bob and Helen Norman, who have been married for 69 years.

“I was 17, and he was 20,” said Helen Norman.

Their love story started in 1954 with a sleek 1944 Ford Coupe and Helen catching Bob’s eye.

“I pulled up to the drug store, and I had on high-heeled shoes and a skirt and a blouse, of course. When I put my leg out, Bob told the guy that was with him, he said, ‘That’s the girl I’m going to marry,’” smiled Helen.

Fate struck twice when the two later found each other at a dance at Robins Airforce Base.

“I was getting a drink of water, and he said he pressed the button and got it in my face. I don’t remember that part, but that’s how we met,” said Helen.

The short courtship turned into a decades-old romance, and Helen wanted to remember every minute of it.

“I knew that if I didn’t, that it would be lost in time,” she said.

She has spent years documenting their love and their life on the farm in North Carolina. She also jotted down the many jobs Bob had after serving in the Air Force, which included owning a hair salon.

“He built guided missiles at Douglas Aircraft in Charlotte, fried fish at Mary’s Lake Lodge and pumped gas at Hull’s Service Station,” she said.

Helen also framed their baby clothes.

“I don’t know how they were saved, but we were so glad that they were,” said Helen.

And snapped pictures of her family which includes three children and many grandchildren.

“We have five grandchildren, but with our whole family together, counting the great-grandchildren and the great-great, there’s 19 of us,” she said.

The two now spend their days enjoying the beach life and recently celebrated Bob’s 90th birthday with a delicious dinner. Their favorite restaurants include the Cracker Barrel and Damon’s Grill.

You can see how the couple still lights up when they talk about each other.

“His laugh. He’s always had such a good laugh and smile,” said Helen.

“Helen is extraordinary, good lady, and I am really proud of her,” said Bob.

And they were eager to reveal the secrets behind a happy marriage.

“Try to make up and know why you married that person. Love them and hope that you can get over whatever hurt your feelings,” said Helen.

“Do things together, and that’s what we do,” said Bob.

