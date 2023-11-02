Pee Dee organization partners with SCDA to provide fresh food to communities

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - Volunteers for ChangeSC say South Carolina is a state full of farms, but several communities do not get enough access to fresh, locally grown food and it’s something they want to change.

Marion County residents like Cassandra Smith said fresh produce isn’t always easy to find.

“It’s expensive and most of the time it’s not actually fresh,” said Smith. “You get something, you bring it home and it’s ruined a day or two after you pick it up.”

It’s something Miko Pickett, executive director of Mullins organization Pick 42, has also noticed.

“You will pass two dialysis centers before you even get close to a fresh local food, or a Whole Foods, or a Harris Teeter,” said Pickett.

So, Pick 42, which already distributes fresh food weekly, decided to partner with the South Carolina Department of Agriculture. This new pilot program will now bring fresh, locally grown food to 15 different locations in four Pee Dee counties every week.

“Just give your name, how many in your household, and we’ll give you a fresh bag of whatever we’re giving for that day,” said volunteer Sarah Strickland.

Strickland is the site manager for Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Mullins, one of the program’s 15 sites. She has lived in Nichols for over thirty years and said she has seen how much this is needed.

“We get comments about how grateful people are about this food that we’re giving, and so that makes us feel good knowing that we are helping the community,” said Strickland.

But, the Pee De isn’t the only area that would benefit from a program like this.

“There are food deserts in nearly every county in the state, so we want to go statewide,” said Chris Whitmire, South Carolina Department of Agriculture director of marketing.

SCDA wants this to be about more than just feeding families now.

“The big idea, though, is to help South Carolina not just today, but in the future,” said Whitmire. “So we help South Carolina by making people healthier, by helping our farmers who are growing the food-- agriculture is the number one business in South Carolina--and then affect generational change.”

This pilot program only runs for three months, but volunteers hope to keep it going for much longer. Visit the Pick 42 Facebook page to learn more about the program and find sites closest to you.

