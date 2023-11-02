Officials explain decision to build sports complex, transform fields at Darlington High School

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - After years of struggling to find the perfect spot for a new sports complex, the city of Darlington believes it has found the right place to put the facility.

The city, along with the Darlington County School District and the Darlington Area Recreation Department, announced it will breathe new life into the Blue Street ball fields by not only renovating the current fields, but also building the new sports complex on the property.

The ball fields are located on the Darlington High School campus. They have been there for the past six decades, and because of that, the facilities are extremely outdated.

Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd said the city originally planned to just build a brand new sports complex on a different piece of land.

The city had even purchased 100 acres and hoped to start construction back in 2020, but the economic impact of a global pandemic got in the way.

“Of course COVID hit and with COVID, everything skyrocketed,” Boyd explained. “In terms of pricing, a $3 million project went over to $24 million.”

While that price was way out of the project’s budget, the city found a different path that still landed them a sports complex for under $6 million.

The Darlington County School District already owned the land where the old Blue Street Ball fields were.

The director for Darlington County Parks, Tourism, and Recreation, Lee Andrews, said the opportunity to preserve history while updating the current fields was a perfect opportunity.

“We’ve always had a home at Blue Street with the school district, with partnering with the school district there,” Andrews said. “It just made sense to try to work that angle and keep everything right there at Blue Street.”

The design plans will be presented to the Darlington County Board of Education and the Darlington City Council for approval.

Boyd said if approved, construction is expected to start in the middle of 2024 with completion happening sometime in 2025.

