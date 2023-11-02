Submit a Tip
North Myrtle Beach putting new traffic signal at intersection

The City of North Myrtle Beach is putting a new traffic signal at Club Course Drive and...
The City of North Myrtle Beach is putting a new traffic signal at Club Course Drive and Barefoot Resort Bridge Road.(North Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The next time you are driving in North Myrtle Beach, you may notice an extra stop.

The City of North Myrtle Beach is putting a new traffic signal at Club Course Drive and Barefoot Resort Bridge Road.

The signal will be phased in starting Wednesday, Nov. 8, with signals being placed in “flashed mode” for seven days. On that Wednesday, drivers might experience “stop and go traffic and/or one lane traffic during start-up,” the city said.

After the seven days is up, the signal will be placed in “active mode.”

