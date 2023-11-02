Myrtle Beach DEI director returns to role with city: ‘I’m just right back at home’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is welcoming back a familiar face to continue growing the city’s diversity, equity, and inclusion missions.

WMBF News sat down with the city’s Director of Diversity, Equity, and inclusion as he entered the role for the second time.

From team building exercises to educating Myrtle Beach’s workforce, the city’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Director Kelvin Waites said he’s ready to continue the work he started.

Waites left his position as the DEI director back in June for another opportunity closer to his home in Georgetown.

“That work was not as fulfilling as it is and was here in the city of Myrtle Beach,” said Waites. “So honestly, I really do feel like I’m just right back at home.”

Now that Waites has returned to the Myrtle Beach DEI role, he said he’s ready to get the ball rolling once again.

“When you think about the work of diversity and equity and inclusion, it boils down to doing the right thing,” he said. “Our DEI action team helps our employees feel like they have a voice and not only do they have a voice, but they can use their voice in their seen.”

One project Waites is excited to continue is displaying inclusive messages across the city making everyone feel welcomed

“We’re working to really push those messages across the city so that when the community walks into our facilities they know where we’re coming from,” he said.

As Waites continues to settle in for the second time, he said he’s also ready to make a bigger impact.

“If we don’t see each other as teammates, if we don’t work to lift each other up, or we don’t work to lift everybody up within this community, being our workforce, then it’s a little hard to go out and have the heart and compassion and do it for everybody else,” he said.

Waites said the city held an employee recognition breakfast on Tuesday and told WMBF News his biggest priority right now is to continue employee engagement.

