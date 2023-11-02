Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board approves Costco parking expansion

By Gabrielle Khoriaty
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board approved a 154-spot expansion of the Oak Forest Lane Costco parking lot on Thursday.

The project manager at the meeting said many of the spots will be used by employees.

Many shoppers said this is a much-needed change.

James Stonefield who has lived in Myrtle Beach for 15 years said the parking situation is bad at all hours of the day.

“Over the past two years with the more people that we have coming into Myrtle Beach, it’s harder and harder to get a parking space,” Stonefield said. “Sometimes, my wife and I have to park very far away.”

Stonefield said he thinks the Costco parking has gotten so congested that it’s a safety hazard.

“All the cars coming out, even backing out, it is so tight, and many times you just have to slam on your brakes cause there’s a car going in back of you,” Stonefield said.

The new spots will match the look of the existing parking lot and be created in an area that is currently grass.

However, not all drivers think an expansion is needed.

Craig C.C. Crolley said he comes to Costco three to four times a week and can always find a spot.

“I just cruise the parking lot,” Crolley said. “Sometimes I just put [the seat] back, turn some music on, just enjoy myself for a minute, and I can always find a spot here and there.”

The board did not discuss a potential timeline for the parking lot during Thursday’s meeting.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of Root, a restaurant in the city of Georgetown, shows counterfeit money used to pay...
Georgetown restaurant owner warns community after customer pays tab with counterfeit bills
Conway police officers responded early Wednesday morning to Bellamy Coastal apartments after...
1 hurt after shots fired at apartment complex near CCU, report shows
'I want them to tear it down' homeowner wants county action on abandoned duplex
Homeowners want Horry County officials to take action on abandoned duplex
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
Change of plea hearing scheduled in Myrtle Beach Safari owner’s federal case
A warming trend will send temperatures into the 70s by the weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Cold weather begins to ease with a big weekend warm up

Latest News

Pee Dee organization partners with SCDA to provide fresh food to communities
This Is Carolina: Surfside Beach couple shares life story, decades worth of marriage advice
Flags raised at Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial ahead of ceremony
Community appearance board approves new parking for Myrtle Beach Costco