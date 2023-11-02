Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board approves Costco parking expansion

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board approved a 154-spot expansion of the Oak Forest Lane Costco parking lot on Thursday.

The project manager at the meeting said many of the spots will be used by employees.

Many shoppers said this is a much-needed change.

James Stonefield who has lived in Myrtle Beach for 15 years said the parking situation is bad at all hours of the day.

“Over the past two years with the more people that we have coming into Myrtle Beach, it’s harder and harder to get a parking space,” Stonefield said. “Sometimes, my wife and I have to park very far away.”

Stonefield said he thinks the Costco parking has gotten so congested that it’s a safety hazard.

“All the cars coming out, even backing out, it is so tight, and many times you just have to slam on your brakes cause there’s a car going in back of you,” Stonefield said.

The new spots will match the look of the existing parking lot and be created in an area that is currently grass.

However, not all drivers think an expansion is needed.

Craig C.C. Crolley said he comes to Costco three to four times a week and can always find a spot.

“I just cruise the parking lot,” Crolley said. “Sometimes I just put [the seat] back, turn some music on, just enjoy myself for a minute, and I can always find a spot here and there.”

The board did not discuss a potential timeline for the parking lot during Thursday’s meeting.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.