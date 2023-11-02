Man sentenced for trafficking drugs in the Pee Dee

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 43-year-old man admitted to dealing heroin and fentanyl into the Pee Dee area.

Kevin Lakeith Dunham was sentenced to 174 months in prison after pleading guilty.

Dunham was charged in the State Grand Jury narcotics case called “Pedro’s Punisher,” which was an investigation into heroin and fentanyl trafficking in the Pee Dee. The investigation focused primarily on heroin and fentanyl trafficking in Dillon and Florence counties.

“I want to extend my gratitude and appreciation to all law enforcement partners involved in this State Grand Jury investigation,” Interim Dillon County Sheriff Jamie Hamilton said. “This investigation is an example of what the combined and collaborative efforts of law enforcement can accomplish in fighting the war on drugs. I want to specifically commend SLED, Dillon County, and the Attorney General’s Office for all the hard work and efforts put into this.”

Dunham, also known as “Panama” and “Panama Black,” has two co-conspirators in an “organization,” Carlos Wilkins and Christy Huggins, who have previously been convicted for “their participation in the conspiracy.”

The other conspirator, Andre Harrison, the alleged leader of the operation, is at large. Authorities believe Harrison fled to the New Jersey/New York area.

“Yet again, the State Grand Jury and its partnership between law enforcement and the Attorney General’s Office provided tough accountability for those who further the opiate crisis with their drug dealing,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said. “Drug traffickers will face a long time in state prison if they deal drugs to South Carolina.”

In addition to the prison sentence, Dunham was fined $200,000.

Before being arrested in Dillon County on drug charges, he was arrested in Greenville County for murder.

The South Carolina State Grand Jury investigated the case with help from other agencies, including the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

