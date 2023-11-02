Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Judge grants temporary injunction against Myrtle Beach’s notorious Yellow House

The so-called Yellow House in Myrtle Beach has been boarded up after the city's code...
The so-called Yellow House in Myrtle Beach has been boarded up after the city's code enforcement deemed in uninhabitable.(Source: WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach home that has been a suspected hotbed for drugs and crime will be temporarily closed.

Court documents filed on Thursday morning show a judge granted the 15th Circuit solicitor’s request for a temporary injunction on the Yellow House located at 407 5th Avenue North, which is owned by Joe Rideoutte.

For several years, Rideoutte has used the house as a boarding home and rented out rooms to people.

This is the fourth time a judge has approved a temporary injunction against the home due to it being a nuisance.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson filed the most recent request back in September.

It came after an alleged shooting and stabbing took place at the home in August.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Myrtle Beach police responded to the home, and when officers noticed the poor living conditions, the city’s code enforcement was called in to do an inspection.

Once the inspection was complete, the city’s code enforcement determined the house was unfit for people to live in and closed the house, according to court documents.

But the documents claimed that even though the house was closed, people were still living in the backyard in makeshift shelters and camps and calls for service continued at the property.

Rideoutte’s attorney responded to the allegations, stating that in the past when the home was under the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s control, that’s when break-ins and trespassing on the property occurred, not while Rideoutte controlled the house.

Below is our past coverage on the Myrtle Beach Yellow House

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of Root, a restaurant in the city of Georgetown, shows counterfeit money used to pay...
Georgetown restaurant owner warns community after customer pays tab with counterfeit bills
Conway police officers responded early Wednesday morning to Bellamy Coastal apartments after...
1 hurt after shots fired at apartment complex near CCU, report shows
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for a wreck involving a...
Critical injuries reported in Highway 90 crash involving pedestrian in Little River
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
Change of plea hearing scheduled in Myrtle Beach Safari owner’s federal case
A warming trend will send temperatures into the 70s by the weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Cold weather begins to ease with a big weekend warm up

Latest News

Travis Bromell
Warrant: Man used knife to try and rob Little River store
Deputies find man dead inside Lumberton home, investigation underway
Kevin Lakeith Dunham was sentenced to 174 months in prison after pleading guilty.
Man sentenced for trafficking drugs in the Pee Dee
Lawsuit claims teen involved in attack near CCU wasn’t properly monitored