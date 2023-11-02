Judge grants temporary injunction against Myrtle Beach’s notorious Yellow House

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach home that has been a suspected hotbed for drugs and crime will be temporarily closed.

Court documents filed on Thursday morning show a judge granted the 15th Circuit solicitor’s request for a temporary injunction on the Yellow House located at 407 5th Avenue North, which is owned by Joe Rideoutte.

For several years, Rideoutte has used the house as a boarding home and rented out rooms to people.

This is the fourth time a judge has approved a temporary injunction against the home due to it being a nuisance.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson filed the most recent request back in September.

It came after an alleged shooting and stabbing took place at the home in August.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the home, and when officers noticed the poor living conditions, the city’s code enforcement was called in to do an inspection.

Once the inspection was complete, the city’s code enforcement determined the house was unfit for people to live in and closed the house, according to court documents.

But the documents claimed that even though the house was closed, people were still living in the backyard in makeshift shelters and camps and calls for service continued at the property.

Rideoutte’s attorney responded to the allegations, stating that in the past when the home was under the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s control, that’s when break-ins and trespassing on the property occurred, not while Rideoutte controlled the house.

