Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Judge denies bond for man accused in 2022 kidnapping, murder of Florence man

Charles Book
Charles Book(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A South Carolina Circuit Court judge denied bond for a man accused of holding a Florence man in a dog cage before shooting him in October of 2022.

Kernard E. Redmond, Deputy Solicitor for the Fourth Judicial Circuit, confirmed that Charles Book appeared in court on Wednesday to request a bond. Book is accused alongside four others in the death of Trey Lee Montrose, he faces charges including kidnapping and murder.

Warrants obtained by WMBF News state Book and other then-unnamed co-defendants kidnapped Montrose on Oct. 8, 2022, and held him in a dog kennel before shooting him at a home in Darlington County.

Montrose’s body was found later that day in the area of Victor White Road near Timmonsville in Florence County. According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, an autopsy at the time found Montrose died of “multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries.”

Book’s co-defendants were later listed as Brittany Nichol Caraway, Jack Book, Paislee Davis, and Krystyn Domynyck Kelly-Hines. Davis was released on a $25,000 bond on Jan. 11.

Left to right: Krystyn Domynyck Kelly-Hines, Paislee Davis, Charles Book, Brittany Nichol...
Left to right: Krystyn Domynyck Kelly-Hines, Paislee Davis, Charles Book, Brittany Nichol Caraway, Jack Garrett Book(W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

During Wednesday’s hearing, Circuit Judge Paul Burch denied Charles Book’s request for bond.

Book’s co-defendants Krystyn Domynyck Kelly-Hines and Jack Book are also still being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

A bond hearing for Jack Book is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 2 at 1:30 p.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue was called out at 7:12 a.m. to the Intercoastal Waterway Bridge for...
6-car crash blocks all lanes at Intercoastal Waterway Bridge
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for a wreck involving a...
Critical injuries reported in Highway 90 crash involving pedestrian in Little River
Myrtle Beach's year-round parking will go into effect on November 1, 2023.
Year-round paid parking in Myrtle Beach takes effect Nov. 1
Crews were called out around 11:21 a.m. to Maggie Way in the Socastee area.
2 displaced after house fire Socastee area
The owner of Root, a restaurant in the city of Georgetown, shows counterfeit money used to pay...
Georgetown restaurant owner warns community after customer pays tab with counterfeit bills

Latest News

Lawsuit claims teen involved in attack near CCU wasn’t properly monitored
Man sentenced to prison in Georgetown County shooting, assault
Veteran housing project moving forward in Loris
Change of plea hearing scheduled in Doc Antle's federal case
Myrtle Beach presents possible stormwater solutions to community