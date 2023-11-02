Judge denies bond for man accused in 2022 kidnapping, murder of Florence man

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A South Carolina Circuit Court judge denied bond for a man accused of holding a Florence man in a dog cage before shooting him in October of 2022.

Kernard E. Redmond, Deputy Solicitor for the Fourth Judicial Circuit, confirmed that Charles Book appeared in court on Wednesday to request a bond. Book is accused alongside four others in the death of Trey Lee Montrose, he faces charges including kidnapping and murder.

Warrants obtained by WMBF News state Book and other then-unnamed co-defendants kidnapped Montrose on Oct. 8, 2022, and held him in a dog kennel before shooting him at a home in Darlington County.

Montrose’s body was found later that day in the area of Victor White Road near Timmonsville in Florence County. According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, an autopsy at the time found Montrose died of “multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries.”

Book’s co-defendants were later listed as Brittany Nichol Caraway, Jack Book, Paislee Davis, and Krystyn Domynyck Kelly-Hines. Davis was released on a $25,000 bond on Jan. 11.

Left to right: Krystyn Domynyck Kelly-Hines, Paislee Davis, Charles Book, Brittany Nichol Caraway, Jack Garrett Book (W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

During Wednesday’s hearing, Circuit Judge Paul Burch denied Charles Book’s request for bond.

Book’s co-defendants Krystyn Domynyck Kelly-Hines and Jack Book are also still being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

A bond hearing for Jack Book is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 2 at 1:30 p.m.

