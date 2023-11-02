Submit a Tip
It’s time for the 42nd Annual American Heart Association Beach Ride

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The American Heart Association is celebrating its 41st annual Beach Ride in Myrtle Beach from November 2-6, 2022, at Lakewood Camping Resort.

The campaign raises awareness that cardiovascular disease remains the No.1 cause of death, affecting one out of every three Americans.

Over 1,000 horses and trail riders will arrive at Lakewood Camping Resort.

They travel from more than 22 states for this five-day event that will feature a vendor village, a costume parade, a karaoke competition, nightly entertainment, and an auction.

The annual 20-mile beach ride will take place Saturday, November 5th at 8:00 a.m. between Lakewood Camping Resort and 54th Avenue North.

Learn more about this event or donate yourself here!

