‘I want them to tear it down’: Homeowners want county officials to take action on abandoned Horry Co. duplex

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in an Horry County community are sharing their concerns about a boarded-up duplex in the 3900 block of Halyard Way, which they say has been an eyesore for years.

“The doors have been getting broken open,” said Matthew O’Connell.

O’Connell has lived next door to the property and said the condition has worsened in the last few months alone.

“I have had to patch part of my roof and wall that are separating because of the house next door,” said O’Connell.

He said reached out to the county code enforcement about the property and said it would be torn down in August of this year.

“After they told me that, they proceeded to tell me they actually could not tear the buildings down because it would damage my home,’” he said.

Shamoya Eldemire has lived in the Forestbrook area for more than a year and said she thinks the county should take action because it sends the wrong message about the community.

“I feel like they should tear it down and put a welcome entrance so that people would think about this place as a nice, welcoming place,” said Eldemire.

Online records indicate, one of the owners of the property was incarcerated, but has since been released. Calls placed to the homeowner’s phone number listed were not returned.

A property owner is responsible for things like upkeep of the yard, maintenance on the structure, and property taxes.

“If a person is in a position where they can’t cut the grass, pay the mortgage, and pay the taxes, what could happen is the property could be sold at foreclosure or at a tax sale,” said Jimmy Richardson, 15th Circuit Solicitor.

The lack of maintenance is not only causing headaches but also worry about property value to neighboring homeowners.

“I just want them to tear it down. I want to eventually sell my home and it is bringing my property value down,” said O’Connell.

WMBF News reached out to the Horry County spokesperson who said there is a team working on gathering information on the property. When that information is in, we will provide an update.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.