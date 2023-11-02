Submit a Tip
Grand Strand bride and others still waiting for photos: What to do next?

Alicia Pope has been waiting since June for Abundant Grace Studios to deliver her wedding photos.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Alicia Pope has been waiting since June for Abundant Grace Studios to deliver her wedding photos. Since then, WMBF News has learned nearly 40 others are also waiting for theirs.

WMBF News spoke with the solicitor’s office on what to do next and how to hold the company accountable. Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said a case like this could end up in both civil and criminal court.

He explained if a police department gets enough complaints, officers will investigate and turn it over to the solicitor’s office. Prosecutors could charge the person or business with breach of trust.

So, Richardson recommended filing a police report, telling officers your story, and letting them know you aren’t the only one.

“If it’s like 10 people, then it’s like, whoa man, that shouldn’t happen,” he said. “That says to the police, look you’re a con artist. You didn’t make a mistake. It’s unreasonable.”

If you paid the company less than $7,500, Richardson said you can file a lawsuit with the magistrates office to get your money and photos back. However, don’t wait too long because the clock is ticking for you to file.

Lastly, Richardson recommended filing a credit card dispute to get your money back.

Abundant Grace Studio’s contracts do not specify a date for delivery, but Richardson said that doesn’t matter.

“If it’s not reasonable then it doesn’t matter that it was or was not put in that contract,” Richardson said. “What is reasonable with baking a cake or performing a wedding duty is going to be a much shorter time than building a house. So, it don’t do me a bit of good to get a cake two weeks after the wedding.”

Abundant Grace Studios told WMBF News Pope’s photos would be uploaded by Oct. 29, but Pope said she still has not received them and hasn’t heard from the company.

WMBF News emailed Abundant Grace Studios for comment, and they declined.

Alicia Pope has been waiting since June for Abundant Grace Studios to deliver her wedding photos.

