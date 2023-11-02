Submit a Tip
Get in the holiday spirit with the 42nd Annual Dickens Christmas Show & Festivals

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Dickens Christmas Show & Festivals is a National Award-Winning event comprised of a multitude of shopping and entertainment options.

The cornerstone of the event is a Victorian Holiday Marketplace that draws fifteen thousand people annually.

Here you can find 300 plus vendors hawking everything from jewelry, crafts, gifts, toys, art, gourmet foods, holiday décor, and much, much more.

The festival will be held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on November 9 and 10 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, November 11 from  9 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday, November 12 p.m.-6 p.m. 

This festival also gives you an opportunity to see some amazing non-profits in our area!

Fresh Brewed Coffee House is non-profit, faith based coffee house serving our community through hope, love, and coffee.

Silver Lining School of the Arts is a Christ-centered performing arts center in Myrtle Beach, and they’re committed to excellence in dance and much more.

For more information visit dickenschristmasshow.com.

