Florence police searching for suspect involved in assault investigation

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence officers are sharing photos of a person they believe is a suspect in an ongoing aggravated assault investigation in hopes someone can help identify him.

Florence Police Department said the person in the photo was involved in the assault on Oct. 14 outside the Recruiting Solutions building on 2391 David McLeod Blvd.

Details about potential victims involved were not released by police.

Anyone with information about the assault or if you recognize the suspect, you’re asked to contact Cpl. Chatlosh at jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com or at 843-665-3191.

Tip submissions can be anonymous.

