Flags raised at Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial ahead of ceremony

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach’s marker honoring those who served in World War II is a step closer to being fully open.

The city held a flag-raising ceremony for local veterans on Thursday at the new memorial located at Warbird Park. It marked the first time flags for each military branch have been raised at the monument since construction began in July.

Local Marine veteran Paul Yurkin said he was honored to be a part of the occasion.

“It gives me chills, to be honest with you,” he said. “Because now we’re among those who have done a great service for our country. And to be established with them means a tremendous amount of honor.”

The monument will feature places for residents and visitors to learn more about the conflict and its impacts around the world and particularly in the Myrtle Beach area.

A dedication ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 9 at noon.

