Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Flags raised at Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial ahead of ceremony

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach’s marker honoring those who served in World War II is a step closer to being fully open.

The city held a flag-raising ceremony for local veterans on Thursday at the new memorial located at Warbird Park. It marked the first time flags for each military branch have been raised at the monument since construction began in July.

Local Marine veteran Paul Yurkin said he was honored to be a part of the occasion.

“It gives me chills, to be honest with you,” he said. “Because now we’re among those who have done a great service for our country.  And to be established with them means a tremendous amount of honor.”

The monument will feature places for residents and visitors to learn more about the conflict and its impacts around the world and particularly in the Myrtle Beach area.

A dedication ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 9 at noon.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of Root, a restaurant in the city of Georgetown, shows counterfeit money used to pay...
Georgetown restaurant owner warns community after customer pays tab with counterfeit bills
Conway police officers responded early Wednesday morning to Bellamy Coastal apartments after...
1 hurt after shots fired at apartment complex near CCU, report shows
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for a wreck involving a...
Critical injuries reported in Highway 90 crash involving pedestrian in Little River
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
Change of plea hearing scheduled in Myrtle Beach Safari owner’s federal case
A warming trend will send temperatures into the 70s by the weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Cold weather begins to ease with a big weekend warm up

Latest News

Travis Bromell
Warrant: Man used knife to try and rob Little River store
Deputies responded around 2:13 p.m. to the area of Highway 20 E. and Barker Ten Mile Road.
2 shot at Robeson County store; deputies looking to identify car involved
The so-called Yellow House in Myrtle Beach has been boarded up after the city's code...
Judge grants temporary injunction against Myrtle Beach’s notorious Yellow House
Deputies find man dead inside Lumberton home, investigation underway