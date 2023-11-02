Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Chilly start to Friday, warmer weather arrives soon

More frost possible Friday morning
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The jackets are back out Friday morning but we’re looking ahead to another big warm-up.

FRIDAY

Temperatures tumble again overnight, falling well into the 30s inland of the Waterway, closer to 40° along the immediate Grand Strand. More patchy frost is likely for those spots that manage another round of 30s.

THIS WEEKEND

Full sunshine prevails throughout Friday, allowing for a warmer afternoon. Expecting our afternoon highs to top out in the upper 60s.

We’ll continue to bring in warmer temperatures throughout the weekend. The mornings are near as chilly with afternoon highs pushing back into the lower 70s. We’ll keep it sunny through Sunday with zero chance of rain for the weekend.

NEXT WEEK

Our warming trend will continue through next week as we continue to climb each afternoon. We’ll manage some upper 70s to near 80° warmth by the end of the work week!

