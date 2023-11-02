Deputies find man dead inside Lumberton home, investigation underway

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a North Carolina home earlier this week.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on Back Swamp Road Tuesday afternoon after calls about an unresponsive person. The sheriff’s office said deputies then found 38-year-old Stephen Locklear dead inside his home.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCSO at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.