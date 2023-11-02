Coastal Carolina announces 2024 baseball schedule

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina baseball is excited to unveil the 2024 schedule, which includes 34 home games versus teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference, ASUN, Big Ten, Big 12, Mid-American Conference, Colonial Athletic Association, Atlantic 10, Southern Conference, and the Sun Belt Conference.

The 2024 schedule will once again be a challenging one as head coach Gary Gilmore’s team will play 11 teams that made the 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Tournament last year in national seeds Wake Forest and Clemson, as well as Duke, North Carolina, Indiana, George Mason, Ball State, UNCW, Southern Miss, Troy, and Louisiana.

The 2024 slate will kick off with the annual Baseball at the Beach Tournament on Feb. 16-18. This year’s tournament field will consist of George Mason, Indiana, and Duke.

Coastal will open the season versus George Mason on Opening Day, Friday, Feb. 16, and host Indiana on Saturday, Feb. 17, before wrapping up Opening Weekend on Sunday, Feb. 18, against Duke.

The Chants will remain at home to host UNCW for a midweek matchup on Tuesday, Feb. 20, and then continue the season-opening 20-game homestand by hosting Illinois, Ball State, and Cincinnati on Feb. 23-25. Beginning on Friday, Feb. 23, the Chanticleers will battle Illinois before taking on Ball State on Saturday, Feb. 24. Coastal will wrap up the weekend with a matchup with Cincinnati on Sunday, Feb. 25.

CCU will host Campbell on Feb. 27 before hosting a three-game weekend series on March 1-3 with Liberty. The following week, Coastal Carolina will host in-state foe USC-Upstate on back-to-back days on March 6-7.

The Men in Teal will welcome Michigan on Friday, March 8 for a three-game series that will wrap up on Sunday, March 10, which will be followed by a midweek meeting with the Demon Deacons of Wake Forest on Tuesday, March 12.

Coach Gilmore’s squad will then open up Sun Belt Conference play at home for just the second time in the Chants’ eight years in the Sun Belt, as CCU will take on James Madison for a three-game conference series on March 15-17.

Coastal will take to the road for the first time in the 2024 season as the Chants will travel to Raleigh, N.C., for a meeting with N.C. State. CCU will remain in North Carolina for a three-game conference series with Appalachian State on March 22-24. The first of two meetings with in-state foe Clemson will take place on March 26 in Clemson, S.C.

The Chanticleers will make their way to Monroe, La., for a three-game series with the ULM War Hawks on March 28-30 before wrapping up a nine-game road trip in Wilmington, N.C., versus UNCW on April 2.

A three-game home series against Old Dominion on April 5-7, breaks up a long two weeks for the Chanticleers, who return to the road for five-straight games at Wake Forest (April 9), Georgia Southern (April 12-14), and North Carolina (April 16).

The following weekend, Coastal will battle Louisiana in Conway, S.C., before returning to the road for a two-game midweek series beginning on April 23-24 with Creighton in Omaha, Neb. The Chanticleers will close out the month of April by hosting the Troy Trojans on April 26-28.

The month of May will see Coastal on the road in Hattiesburg, Miss., as the Chants will play a three-game series with Southern Miss on May 3-5. CCU will return home to host five home games, beginning with a home contest against UNCG in midweek action on Tuesday, May 7, before hosting a three-game conference series against Georgia State on March 5-7. The Chanticleers will wrap up the home portion of their schedule with a midweek meeting with Clemson on May 14.

The Men in Teal will close out the regular season on the road in Huntington, W.Va., at Marshall on May 16-18.

The 2024 Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship Tournament will once again be held at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., and is set for May 21-26.

2024 Coastal Carolina baseball season tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online by visiting www.GoCCUsports.com/tickets or by calling the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-TIXX.