Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Carowinds parent company, Six Flags merging, will headquarter Charlotte

The combined company will operate a total of 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resorts.
Cedar Fair, the parent company of Carowinds, is merging with Six Flags to create an amusement...
Cedar Fair, the parent company of Carowinds, is merging with Six Flags to create an amusement park giant.(Provided)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The parent company of Carowinds, Cedar Fair, and Six Flags are merging to create a new $8 billion company that will be headquartered in Charlotte.

The two companies announced the merge on Thursday, combining to operate a total of 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resorts across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“Our merger with Six Flags will bring together two of North America’s iconic amusement park companies to establish a highly diversified footprint and a more robust operating model to enhance park offerings and performance,” Richard Zimmerman, president and CEO of Cedar Fair, said. “Together, we will have an expanded and complementary portfolio of attractive assets and intellectual property to deliver engaging entertainment experiences for guests.”

Zimmerman will continue to serve as the CEO of the combined company, while Selim Bassoul, president and CEO of Six Flags, will serve as executive chairman of the combined company’s Board of Directors.

The newly formed Board of Directors will consist of 12 directors, six from the Cedar Fair Board and six from the Six Flags Board.

A press release stated that the combined company will be headquartered in the Queen City, with significant finance and administrative operations in Sandusky, Ohio.

The merge is expected to close during the first half of 2024.

Related: Carowinds will not be open year-round in 2024

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of Root, a restaurant in the city of Georgetown, shows counterfeit money used to pay...
Georgetown restaurant owner warns community after customer pays tab with counterfeit bills
Conway police officers responded early Wednesday morning to Bellamy Coastal apartments after...
1 hurt after shots fired at apartment complex near CCU, report shows
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for a wreck involving a...
Critical injuries reported in Highway 90 crash involving pedestrian in Little River
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
Change of plea hearing scheduled in Myrtle Beach Safari owner’s federal case
A warming trend will send temperatures into the 70s by the weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Cold weather begins to ease with a big weekend warm up

Latest News

Travis Bromell
Warrant: Man used knife to try and rob Little River store
Deputies responded around 2:13 p.m. to the area of Highway 20 E. and Barker Ten Mile Road.
2 shot at Robeson County store; deputies looking to identify car involved
The so-called Yellow House in Myrtle Beach has been boarded up after the city's code...
Judge grants temporary injunction against Myrtle Beach’s notorious Yellow House
Deputies find man dead inside Lumberton home, investigation underway
Flags raised at Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial ahead of ceremony