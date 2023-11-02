2 shot at Robeson County store; deputies looking to identify car involved

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday shooting that sent two people to the hospital, one in critical condition.

Deputies responded around 2:13 p.m. to the area of Highway 20 E. and Barker Ten Mile Road.

At the scene, investigators found two men in their 20s had been shot at a St. Pauls area store. One of the victims is listed in critical condition and the other is expected to be okay.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee they say was involved in the shooting.

Deputies need your help identifying the car (Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

