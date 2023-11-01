Veteran housing project moving forward in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- A veteran-founded non-profit organization that broke ground in January is moving forward after a few construction delays.

Billy Arehert founded Providing Hope VA in 2018 after his time in the military, with the vision and mission of supporting veterans facing financial difficulties, homelessness, unemployment, and those in need of treatment.

He said the veteran population in South Carolina continues to grow along with the need for veteran assistance.

“In a time of need most veterans have a sense of pride that pushed them from asking for help and most need assistance right now,” said Arehert.

Arehert’s passion for helping veterans comes after he retired and at times felt no sense of direction.

The new $2.5 million center will offer housing to nearly 20 veterans until they can get established financially and mentally.

“The transition can be difficult and is different for every person,” said Arehert.

Construction is expected to take place off Highway 701 in Loris offering numerous resources to veterans throughout the community.

“What they’re offer is going to be wonderful,” said Todd Harrelson.

The Loris mayor said when he heard about the project’s interest in Loris he knew it would be a perfect fit.

“We embraced them because it’s obvious they’re going to do a great job,” said Harrelson.

In order to get the property into city limits the land had to be annexed.

Former Loris City Clerk Keith Massey played a large role in the process and hopes once these veterans are able to transition they’ll stay in Loris.

“This being in Loris and being one of a kind is a positive draw that we welcome into the city,” said Massey.

Arehert said the Loris community has embraced them with open arms and is excited to get construction underway.

“We’re a little behind schedule but we’re excited and I think this will be great not just for veterans in our area but across the nation,” said Arehert.

Providing Hope VA has already been contacted by veterans interested in the new facility.

Construction is expected to last several months before opening in 2024 or 2025.

