Teen arrested, charged in 2 Lake City drive-by shootings

Jordan Singletary is facing multiple charges, including three counts of attempted murder and...
Jordan Singletary is facing multiple charges, including three counts of attempted murder and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - A 17-year-old is in custody after being identified by Lake City police as the gunman behind two different shootings.

Jordan Singletary, of Lake City, is facing multiple charges, including three counts of attempted murder and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Singletary’s charges stem from a July shooting and a September shooting.

Police responded on July 7 to the 500 block of Palm Circle.

Singletary drove by the victim on Blanding Street and shot him, according to arrest warrants. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and later identified Singletary as the shooter, the warrants state.

Over two months later, on Sept. 24, officers responded to a home on the 800 block of Augustine St.

According to the warrants, Singletary fired “multiple rounds” after riding by the home. A man who was walking home suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back. No one else at the home was hurt.

In this shooting, a witness identified Singletary, who fired from a park area, the warrants state.

Singletary was arrested almost a month after the second shooting on Oct. 20.

He was booked in the Florence County Detention Center. No bond has been set for any of his charges, jail records show.

The shootings are still being investigated by the Lake City Police Department. More charges and arrests are possible.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

