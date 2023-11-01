Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

School bus driver resigns after allegedly choking student during confrontation

A Louisiana school bus driver has resigned amid accusations that he choked a Marrero Middle School student earlier this week. (Source: WVUE)
By Chris Welty and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARRERO, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A school bus driver in Louisiana has resigned amid accusations that he struck and choked a middle school student in a confrontation on Monday.

The bus driver, who has not been identified, was employed by First Student, the school bus contractor hired by Jefferson Parish Schools.

A spokesperson for First Student told WVUE that they are aware of the incident and that the driver has since resigned.

Video taken by another student on the bus reportedly shows the driver shoving a student. The student tries to get out of his seat and the driver is seen pushing the student back.

The student shoves the bus driver, who then appears to push the student against the bus window.

It is unclear what led up to the incident.

“At First Student, we take our responsibility to provide a safe environment on our school buses very seriously. The interaction the driver had with the student was unacceptable. He has resigned. Given this is an active investigation, we are unable to comment further,” a spokesperson said.

Jefferson Parish Schools added, “We are aware of an incident that occurred on the campus of Marrero Middle School between a First Student bus driver and a student. The bus driver is not a Jefferson Parish Schools employee. The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority and JP Schools will continue to facilitate a safe learning environment for all students and employees.”

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, no arrests have currently been made, but the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue was called out at 7:12 a.m. to the Intercoastal Waterway Bridge for...
6-car crash blocks all lanes at Intercoastal Waterway Bridge
John Gambone
SLED charges former Surfside Beach police sergeant with assault in excessive force investigation
Myrtle Beach's year-round parking will go into effect on November 1, 2023.
Year-round paid parking in Myrtle Beach takes effect Nov. 1
A young life remembered as dozens gathered to remembered a 23-year-old shot and killed outside...
Family of 23-year-old killed outside Myrtle Beach area bar honor him: ‘His heart was so pure’
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school

Latest News

Francis Lopez douses flames with a bucket of water as a wildfire called the Highland Fire burns...
Southern California wildfire prompts evacuation order for thousands as Santa Ana winds fuel flames
Tyler Christopher poses in the pressroom with the award for outstanding lead actor for General...
Tyler Christopher, ‘General Hospital’ and ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor dies at age 50
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Deputies responded at approximately 4:40 p.m. to the Pleasant Oak Mobile Home Park in the area...
1 dead in ‘unprovoked’ Moncks Corner dog attack, deputies say