Plans announced to transform Darlington High School ball fields into sports complex

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – The ball fields at Darlington High School will be a makeover.

The city of Darlington, Darlington County School District and the Darlington Area Recreation Department announced plans to renovate the Blue Street ball fields at the high school.

The $5.5 million project will not only renovate the fields but will also add a high school league-certified baseball stadium and six tennis courts.

The collaborative effort aims to transform the area of Darlington High School’s campus into a multi-sport facility, which will not only serve students but the community.

Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd said he’s excited about the opportunity to reinvigorate the city.

“In 2020 the City of Darlington purchased land to build a sports complex. After COVID-19 changed the nation’s economy and caused prices to greatly escalate, the estimated cost was greater than $25 million, well over earlier projections. We then decided to work with the Darlington County School District to update the Blue Street ballfield complex for less than $6 million. This cooperative effort will save taxpayers tens of millions of dollars and provide citizens with an incredible area to enjoy sports,” Boyd explained.

The fields will be used by Darlington High School during the high school sports seasons and the city and county will use the fields during off-seasons.

The school district, city and recreation department are working together on the design and planning phases of the project.

The plans will be presented to the Darlington County Board of Education and the Darlington City Council for approval.

