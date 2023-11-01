Nike introduces shoe to help babies learn to walk

(Gray News) – Nike has created a shoe that may help some parents teach their young children to walk.

The shoe company is debuting the Nike Swoosh 1, which it said will bring a “kids-first approach” design to the most innovative footwear possible.

Nike said research shows a person’s lifelong gait pattern tends to set in as early as five or six months after they learn to walk. Based on this, Nike said the Swoosh 1 can help promote a baby’s natural foot development and is the first Nike Kids shoe to receive the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance.

The shoe’s Flyknit upper provides 360 degrees of support. The shoe can also bend in all directions, which Nike said helps provide children with the mobility they need to mimic the feeling of walking barefoot. The outsole of the shoe is also grippy for traction and durability to help prevent kids from falling.

The Nike Swoosh 1 will also be released in sizes 3C through 7C.

The shoes can be purchased on Nike’s website.

