New DSS certification to help better serve South Carolinians with invisible disabilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Alzheimer’s, PTSD, and light and sound sensitivity are all examples of what are known as invisible disabilities, because they might not be apparent right away.

According to a national nonprofit that works to spread awareness about them, one in six Americans has some type of invisible disability or sensory need.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services announced Tuesday that it is now the first state social services program in the country to be certified as “sensory inclusive” and the first state agency in South Carolina with this distinction.

“We’re really excited. This is definitely a huge step in the right direction,” Kimberly Tissot, president and CEO of the statewide, disability-led nonprofit Able SC, said during a news conference Tuesday in Columbia to announce the certification.

Over the last six months, nearly 4,000 DSS employees completed sensory-inclusive training administered by the nonprofit organization KultureCity, which works to increase accessibility and acceptance for those with invisible disabilities. KultureCity said it has complete this training with law enforcement and other first responders across the country.

“If you grew up with a sensory need, if you have a loved one with a sensory need, absolutely you know what to say, what not to say in a moment of crisis, in a state of panic. But for those of us that have not had that interaction, we really want to make sure that everybody in this group is working together,” Uma Srivastava with KultureCity said.

DSS serves one in six South Carolinians through the wide array of programs it oversees, ranging from food assistance to foster care.

Director Michael Leach said this is an important way to better serve the unique needs of many DSS clients.

“But our work must continue, and we must continue to raise the bar on how we serve our clients and fellow citizens. You know, I’m really proud of our teams coming together, saying, we can do more, we can do better,” Leach said.

As part of this certification, DSS offices around the state now have sensory-inclusion bags available, with tool like noise-cancelling headphones and a feeling thermometer, which aid in communicating how someone is feeling, to help clients with their needs while they are at the office.

All 60-plus county, regional, and state DSS offices will also have signs on display to let people know those are sensory-inclusive locations.

According to Able SC, South Carolina has a higher rate of disabilities as a whole than most of the country, and physical disabilities make up just a fraction of that.

“I am just proud that South Carolina is embracing this. I look forward to it spreading across our state so more and more people can understand what they’re dealing with on a day-to-day basis. It just makes us all better people, and it makes us better South Carolinians,” Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette said.

During emergencies like hurricanes, every shelter where DSS assists will have sensory-inclusion bags available, as well as at least one person with this training on hand, to help with what can be especially stressful times.

