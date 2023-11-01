New civil lawsuit in Brittanee Drexel case being filed this week

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A new civil lawsuit addressing the death and disappearance of Brittanee Drexel is set to be filed this week.

MORE COVERAGE | The Brittanee Drexel Case

A press conference to announce the new lawsuit will be held Thursday in Georgetown by attorneys representing Drexel’s estate as well as her mother, Dawn Pleckan. More details about the latest legal action are expected to be presented.

The contents and scope of the lawsuit are unclear as of Wednesday afternoon.

Drexel, a 17-year-old originally from New York, vanished on April 25, 2009, while vacationing in Myrtle Beach. It wasn’t until 13 years later that her killer, Raymond Moody, confessed to law enforcement that he had kidnapped, raped and killed Drexel at a campsite in Georgetown County.

Raymond Moody (South Carolina Department of Corrections)

Moody was sentenced to life in prison following his guilty plea.

A wrongful death lawsuit was then filed against Moody in January for intentional infliction of emotional distress and outrage. Moody eventually responded with a handwritten note submitted past the deadline.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

CASE CLOSED: BRITTANEE DREXEL

Click below to watch our special report recapping the entire Brittanee Drexel case.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.