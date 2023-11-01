Myrtle Beach’s newest assistant city manager steps into role, talks about goals for city

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach has a new city leader and he’s hitting the ground running in his first few days on the job.

Josh Bruegger started his job as Myrtle Beach’s second assistant city manager on Monday and said he is already feeling the love from people in the Grand Strand.

“They have welcomed me with open arms,” Bruegger said “I mean, not just the city employees, but the city in general.”

Bruegger said he’s feeling the Southern hospitality as he gets settled into his new role.

He will be splitting duties with current assistant city manager Brian Tucker.

Tucker will oversee construction services, public works, downtown development, planning and zoning and the convention center, while Bruegger gets a chance to focus on police, fire, parks and recreation and sports tourism.

“So really working together with the community, it’s a very strong community,” Bruegger said.

And he is no stranger to serving his community.

Bruegger spent the past 25 years in law enforcement for the Pasadena Police Department, just outside of Houston.

In his last 5 years, he was the department’s chief of police.

“We accomplish a lot more when we work together,” said Bruegger. “You know, may not be your job, but the job’s got to get done and so that you know we all work together and get it done I think that’s the most important thing.”

Bruegger said working together isn’t the only priority.

“Communication, I’m big on being transparent, both internally and with the community, I think that’s very important,” Bruegger explained.

As Bruegger continues transitioning into his new role and city, he said making a positive change will happen as long as other leaders are willing to learn from one another.

“You know, hopefully bring some of the expertise I have and be able to plug it into Myrtle Beach, and also learn,” he said. “You know, learn from the folks here at Myrtle Beach, I know they have a lot to offer, a lot to bring to the table.”

Right now Bruegger is working on meeting with all city departments.

A spokesperson for the city of Myrtle Beach said the second assistant city manager is a much-needed position as the city’s staff and population grow, and it allows for more communication, oversight and involvement among the departments and senior staff.

