Myrtle Beach presents possible stormwater solutions to community

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In a joint effort for the last five years, the city of Myrtle Beach and engineering firm W.K. Dickson have been working since 2018 to address the city’s stormwater problems.

“How do we address water quantity, i.e. flooding, how do we address impacts of stormwater runoff on water quality and how do we preserve those natural resources,” said Tom Murray, who works for W.K. Dickson.

Now, the firm and the city are presenting their findings to the community, which are included in a master plan.

Murray said W.K Dickson has identified 80 potential projects -- and narrowed those down to the top 15 and focused on two categories, one of which is infrastructure.

“The infrastructure evaluation piece looks at existing flood-prone areas, identifies both from input from city staff, as well as from the community, to find those hot spot areas where there is frequent, repetitive flooding, to evaluate them and provide some potential solutions, infrastructure improvements for those project areas,” said Murray.

The key point is potential solutions. Right now, aside from a few projects already underway, residents do not know exactly what city leaders will choose to invest in.

“We’ve been following this study for two years when we first heard about it, and we were hoping that Seagate Village might be selected for some improvements to solve our problems,” said Stephen Tinius, who lives in Seagate Village.

Tinius said it is disappointing not knowing whether or not his neighborhood will be chosen to focus on.

“Many people are affected by the flooding that we have in the streets, and we have now the additional expense of buying flood insurance that we didn’t have before, which could be fixed by doing these improvement projects,” said Tinius.

Myrtle Beach City Council will also be evaluating which projects to include in a capital improvement plan, which is a forecast for the next five years.

Plans for the projects will be unveiled on Nov. 14 to the city council and the next steps will be decided once those plans are reviewed.

