Multiple gunshots fired at apartment complex near CCU, report shows

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after shots were fired at an apartment complex near Coastal Carolina University’s campus.

Conway police were called just before 1 a.m. Wednesday to Bellamy Coastal on Bellamy Avenue, which is off Highway 501, for reports of shots being fired.

“While dispatch was on the phone they could hear shots being fired in the background,” the incident report states.

The police report shows that once officers arrived on the scene, it was determined that there were multiple gunshots on the scene.

The report lists a 20-year-old victim in the case, but it states the victim refused to give information to officers.

The victim did give police a name, but nothing comes up on the South Carolina DMV for the name that was given, according to the police report.

