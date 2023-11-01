Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Miner dies in accidental drowning while working to drain underground water, officials say

A miner named Christopher R. Finley died earlier this year in an accidental drowning while...
A miner named Christopher R. Finley died earlier this year in an accidental drowning while working, officials said.(Mine Safety and Health Administration)
By Charlie Boothe and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - Officials say a man died in an accidental drowning while working in a McDowell County mine earlier this year.

The Mine Health and Safety Administration initially reported that 39-year-old Christopher R. Finley died of medical-related issues in August.

But it has since charged his death to the mining industry after receiving a death certificate stating that he died in a drowning.

Officials said Finley was working with Twin State Mining in an underground mine that day.

He was a section foreman installing a hose for a dewatering pump when he was found lying in about 8 inches of water and mud on the mine floor, according to the MSHA.

Finley had been working in the mining industry for 15 years.

Copyright 2023 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue was called out at 7:12 a.m. to the Intercoastal Waterway Bridge for...
6-car crash blocks all lanes at Intercoastal Waterway Bridge
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for a wreck involving a...
Critical injuries reported in Highway 90 crash involving pedestrian in Little River
Crews were called out around 11:21 a.m. to Maggie Way in the Socastee area.
2 displaced after house fire Socastee area
Myrtle Beach's year-round parking will go into effect on November 1, 2023.
Year-round paid parking in Myrtle Beach takes effect Nov. 1
Temperatures on Wednesday will be similar to average highs for the middle of January.
FIRST ALERT: Winter-like Wednesday on the way, FREEZE WATCH issued for Wednesday night

Latest News

Lawsuit claims teen involved in attack near CCU wasn’t properly monitored
Man sentenced to prison in Georgetown County shooting, assault
Change of plea hearing scheduled in Doc Antle's federal case
New civil lawsuit in Brittanee Drexel case being filed this week
Georgetown County 4th grader accused of pulling out knife, making threat at school