Man sentenced to prison in Georgetown County shooting, assault

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand man arrested in connection to a shooting last year will now serve time in prison.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Wednesday that 29-year-old Louis Hunter Nance, of Andrews, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Nance’s plea came during his trial.

Prosecutors said the charges stem from a June 2022 incident in the Andrews area, where Nance went to a home armed with a long rifle and shot his mother-in-law in the face. Officials said Nance then beat her and his wife after chasing them into a neighbor’s home.

Nance was sentenced to 28 years in prison for attempted murder, another 20 for the domestic violence charge, 15 years for burglary and five years for the weapons charge. Those sentences will also run concurrently.

