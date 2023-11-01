Lawsuit claims teen involved in attack near CCU wasn’t properly monitored

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The victim of a brazen sexual assault and kidnapping near Coastal Carolina University’s campus two years ago has filed a lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed on Oct. 24 lists the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ), BI Incorporated and the property manager of The Cove at Coastal Carolina Apartments as the defendants in the case.

It states the victim was visiting her sister, a CCU student who lived at The Cove along Highway 544 when the assault happened.

The lawsuit shows that in the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 2021, the victim was in her car waiting for a friend when Mije Basnight and Ja’Rael Warren kidnapped her, sexually assaulted her and “left her for dead.”

Both Basnight and Warren were on probation at the time and Basnight was wearing an ankle monitor and reportedly on home confinement by the DJJ.

Mije Basnight, Ja'Rael Warren (Source: South Carolina Department of Corrections)

Documents show the ankle monitor and its software are from BI Incorporated, which trains DJJ employees and provides tech services to the DJJ. The software installed on the ankle monitor sends an alert to the officer’s desk computer and the officer’s agency cellphone if a juvenile leaves the approved perimeter, according to the lawsuit.

However, the lawsuit claims that the DJJ’s computers and agency cellphones are not monitored after business hours and that training on the software by DJJ and BI Incorporated for juvenile justice officers is nonexistent.

“The attack on the Plaintiff happened after hours and as a result an alert went off and was not answered by any probation officer or anyone in charge of monitoring the system,” the lawsuit states.

Documents show it was Coastal Carolina University police officers who retrieved GPS data from the monitoring system and were able to place Basnight at the scene, which led to his and Warren’s arrest.

Both Basnight and Warren have pleaded guilty to their roles in the case. A judge sentenced Basnight to 20 years, while Warren was sentenced to 30 years.

The lawsuit also claims that The Cove at Coastal Carolina represents itself as a safe location for students and parents with security measures in place.

“The Cove at Coastal Carolina undertook to provide security measures to tenants and guests by hiring security guards who on occasion patrol the rea but were not normally present in the parking lot but were usually watching TV at the pool,” according to the lawsuit.

Documents also show that no security guards were present at the time of the attack.

The victim is asking for actual and punitive damages in the case and also requests a jury trial.

The DJJ said it does not comment on pending litigation.

At this point, none of the defendants have filed responses in the case.

