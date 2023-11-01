Horry County leaders break ground on multi-million dollar ‘Central Coast Complex’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County officials broke ground on the 43,000-square-foot Central Coast Complex on Wednesday, the future home of a police precinct, court spaces, and tax services.

“I think the idea that this building is now going to have what is essentially a 5th police precinct that’s fully staffed is important to the community,” county council member Dennis Disabato said. “It’s important to the county.”

Disabato said the Carolina Forest project is a long time coming.

“One of the things that you heard the community talking about going back at least 15 years is you know we want a stronger police presence,” Disabato said. “We want better response times.”

Disabato said fire and emergency medical services response times in the neighborhood are strong, but not for the police department.

“Police response has been challenging because we’re stretched pretty thin as far as geographic locations go,” Disabato said. “Having a precinct that’s going to be centrally located right here to Carolina Forest is going to be a great thing.”

Horry County Council member Danny Hardee said the new building will ease lines for county services and take traffic off the roads since residents won’t need to travel to Conway for a lot of these services.

“This complex is going to help all of Horry County,” Hardee said. “If you think about it, the people who come here, and go to this building and use this building, they won’t be standing in front of you in the other buildings throughout the county.”

Horry County officials said the project is estimated to be finished in spring 2025.

