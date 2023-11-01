The Horry County Conservative Alliance is hosting a Veteran’s Appreciation Dinner Fundraiser

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Conservative Alliance wants to say “Thank You” to our Veterans who make the ultimate sacrifice to protect our Country.

They’re hosting a Veterans Appreciation Dinner on November 4th and you can help make a difference.

Plan to attend this Patriotic event or donate towards this cause.

Together we can help support those 25 Veterans that will be moving into their homes on Thanksgiving Day.

Purchase your dinner ticket by calling (843) 360-9302

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.