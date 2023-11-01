Submit a Tip
The Horry County Conservative Alliance is hosting a Veteran’s Appreciation Dinner Fundraiser

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Conservative Alliance wants to say “Thank You” to our Veterans who make the ultimate sacrifice to protect our Country.

They’re hosting a Veterans Appreciation Dinner on November 4th and you can help make a difference.

Plan to attend this Patriotic event or donate towards this cause.

Together we can help support those 25 Veterans that will be moving into their homes on Thanksgiving Day.

Purchase your dinner ticket by calling (843) 360-9302

