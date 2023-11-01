Submit a Tip
High school coaches stepping up in fight against opioid crisis through new program

Coaches vs. Overdoses recently launched in Horry County as a way to show athletes one pill can kill.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Coaches vs. Overdoses recently launched in Horry County as a way to show athletes one pill can kill.

NFL Hall of Famer Randy White started the program after losing his son-in-law to a single pill laced with fentanyl.

Now, he’s recruiting coaches across the country to help spread awareness about fake pills, the dangers of fentanyl and properly disposing of painkillers.

Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette helped introduce the program to Myrtle Beach Friday night at a high school football game.

They handed out packets of information and kits to help you properly dispose of unused drugs.

The South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association is leading the charge, and Scott Earley, the executive director elect, said he hopes these important conversations start in the locker room and spread out into the community.

“Our charge is to educate our athletes,” Earley said. “Then our athletes will be able to take this into their homes, communities and spread the word that this is a dangerous thing that’s sweeping the nation. In South Carolina, we would like to be preventative instead of trying to solve it when it’s too late.”

Coaches vs. Overdoses has only launched in five different states so far, but Earley hopes it will be incorporated into every single home high school game.

They’re already planning another event in December at the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North vs. South Bowl at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

