FIRST ALERT: Cold weather begins to ease with a big weekend warm up
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably cold air lingers through today before milder weather quickly returns for the weekend.
TODAY
Temperatures in the lower 30s in the morning will climb into the middle and upper 50s for the afternoon. Winds will be much less gusty through the day compared to Wednesday. Thursday night will see another round of cold temperatures with lower to middle 30s inland and upper 30s to near 40 near the beaches.
WARMING THROUGH THE WEEKEND
Cold air will ease it’s grip on the area starting Friday as temperatures rebound into the middle and upper 60s under sunny skies. The warming trend will continue this weekend as temperatures climb into the lower 70s. Nighttime temperatures will turn much milder as well dropping into the 40s and lower 50s. The milder weather will continue into early next week along with a rain-free forecast.
