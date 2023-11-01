Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Cold weather begins to ease with a big weekend warm up

A warming trend will send temperatures into the 70s by the weekend.
A warming trend will send temperatures into the 70s by the weekend.(WMBF)
By Jamie Arnold
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably cold air lingers through today before milder weather quickly returns for the weekend.

TODAY

Temperatures in the lower 30s in the morning will climb into the middle and upper 50s for the afternoon. Winds will be much less gusty through the day compared to Wednesday. Thursday night will see another round of cold temperatures with lower to middle 30s inland and upper 30s to near 40 near the beaches.

Less windy and a few degrees warmer today.
Less windy and a few degrees warmer today.(WMBF)

WARMING THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Cold air will ease it’s grip on the area starting Friday as temperatures rebound into the middle and upper 60s under sunny skies. The warming trend will continue this weekend as temperatures climb into the lower 70s. Nighttime temperatures will turn much milder as well dropping into the 40s and lower 50s. The milder weather will continue into early next week along with a rain-free forecast.

Highs will trend warmer through the weekend under partly cloudy skies.
Highs will trend warmer through the weekend under partly cloudy skies.(WMBF)

