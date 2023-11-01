FIRST ALERT: Blustery & cold Wednesday, FREEZE WARNING issued for Wednesday night

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong northerly wind will not only provide for a blustery day, but also usher in the coldest air of the season so far. A FREEZE WARNING is out for the area tonight as temperatures will fall into the low-mid 30s.

TODAY

Clouds clear out quickly, providing for plenty of sunshine today. Even with sunshine, temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 40s and into the lower 50s today.

The winds will gust from 20-30 mph today, making it feel even colder out there. (WMBF)

The wind will be the strongest this morning but continue to gust up to 25-30 mph throughout the day. Add in the wind and temperatures will feel like the 40s for most of the day, even when we climb into the 50s.

It's a struggle to get to the lower 50s today. It's a winter-like Wednesday. (WMBF)

Highs are expected to reach the lower 50s today, which is our normal high temperature for the middle of January.

TONIGHT

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for all areas west of the Waterway tonight. Tonight will be the coldest night of the week as temperatures quickly fall into the lower 30s.

Inland areas will drop as low as 30-32 for most areas west of the Waterway. Along the Grand Strand, temperatures will fall into the middle 30s by Thursday morning. Plan to give yourself a few extra minutes Thursday morning for the widespread frost and to warm up the car.

Temperatures will fall into the low-mid 30s providing for a freeze and frost for the area. (WMBF)

THURSDAY

Temperatures in the lower 30s in the morning will climb into the middle and upper 50s for Thursday afternoon. Sunshine will continue, but temperatures will struggle. The heavier jacket is a good idea for the kids not only for the bus stop but through the afternoon. We’ll fall into the middle 30s again Thursday night for inland areas. The beaches will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s for the beaches. Once again, some areas of frost will be possible Friday morning.

Expect a frosty morning with temperatures in the middle 30s Thursday morning. We will climb into the mid-upper 50s by the afternoon. (WMBF)

WARMING THROUGH THE WEEKEND

We begin to warm up as head into Friday and through the weekend. Sunshine will continue through the end of the week with a few fair weather clouds by the weekend. A developing system offshore may bring a few clouds throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday, but the forecast remains dry. Highs through the weekend will climb into the low-mid 70s, returning to a seasonable forecast for this time of year.

Highs will trend warmer through the weekend under partly cloudy skies. (WMBF)

