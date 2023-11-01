Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Elton John sells Atlanta home in one of priciest condo deals in city’s history

Elton John just sold his Atlanta condominium in one of the most expensive condo purchase deals in the city’s history. (Source: BARTOLOTTI MEDIA)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Elton John just sold his Atlanta condominium in one of the most expensive condo purchase deals in the city’s history.

The Wall Street Journal reports the roughly 13,500-square-foot residence sold for upward of $7.2 million just a few weeks after hitting the market – about 45% more than the nearly $5.2 million asking price.

John’s primary home is in England.

The “Rocket Man” singer used his Atlanta condo as his United States home base for decades.

He listed the condo for sale in September after recently finishing his farewell tour.

The listing agent wouldn’t say who bought it but said they are local and paid all cash.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue was called out at 7:12 a.m. to the Intercoastal Waterway Bridge for...
6-car crash blocks all lanes at Intercoastal Waterway Bridge
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for a wreck involving a...
Critical injuries reported in Highway 90 crash involving pedestrian in Little River
Crews were called out around 11:21 a.m. to Maggie Way in the Socastee area.
2 displaced after house fire Socastee area
Myrtle Beach's year-round parking will go into effect on November 1, 2023.
Year-round paid parking in Myrtle Beach takes effect Nov. 1
Temperatures on Wednesday will be similar to average highs for the middle of January.
FIRST ALERT: Winter-like Wednesday on the way, FREEZE WATCH issued for Wednesday night

Latest News

Lawsuit claims teen involved in attack near CCU wasn’t properly monitored
Man sentenced to prison in Georgetown County shooting, assault
Change of plea hearing scheduled in Doc Antle's federal case
Myrtle Beach presents possible stormwater solutions to community
New civil lawsuit in Brittanee Drexel case being filed this week