Georgetown County 4th grader accused of pulling out knife, making threat at school

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway in Georgetown County after an elementary school student allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened another student.

At 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, the Sampit Elementary School administration was told about the situation.

According to the Georgetown County School District, the staff was told the 4th grader pulled out the knife during the morning meeting. The student then allegedly threatened another student.

The student was then placed into emergency protective custody for evaluation, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said no one was hurt during the incident, and charges against the student are pending.

District spokesperson Kristi Kibler also said, “Disciplinary action pursuant to the district’s discipline policy will be imposed.”

Students and staff at Sampit Elementary School continue to follow their normal schedule.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.