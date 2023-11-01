Submit a Tip
Dining with Dockery: Crazy Mason Coffee Company

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You’ve tried their ice cream, but have you had their coffee?

We’re at the Crazy Mason’s new location near Coastal Grand Mall for this week’s Dining with Dockery showcasing the new location and menu items you can try!

The Crazy Mason is a unique and one-of-a-kind ice cream and coffee shop that features the most exotic ice cream and coffee combinations you have to see to believe! We couldn’t think of a better way to spend this cold day than with a cup of coffee in our hands.

In the video above, Andrew tries out some of the menu items. For a full look at the menu, you can visit their website here.

As we look forward to the next 100 episodes of Dining with Dockery, here’s a look at some of the fun moments from the past 100 Dining with Dockery’s.

