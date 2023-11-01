Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Dining with Dockery: Benjamin’s Bakery & Cafe

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s time for another Dining with Dockery and we’re so excited to be back at Benjamin’s Bakery & Cafe!

In this week’s episode, Andrew is trying out some new menu items from Benjamin’s that he has not had before.

With that being said, if you haven’t been down to Benjamin’s Bakery & Cafe yet, you need to! It’s fantastic and the food options for breakfast and lunch are so enjoyable.

Andrew has a look at some of those items in the full video above. You can also visit their website for a full look at the bakery and cafe items.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue was called out at 7:12 a.m. to the Intercoastal Waterway Bridge for...
6-car crash blocks all lanes at Intercoastal Waterway Bridge
Crews were called out around 11:21 a.m. to Maggie Way in the Socastee area.
2 displaced after house fire Socastee area
Myrtle Beach's year-round parking will go into effect on November 1, 2023.
Year-round paid parking in Myrtle Beach takes effect Nov. 1
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for a wreck involving a...
Critical injuries reported in Highway 90 crash involving pedestrian in Little River
Temperatures on Wednesday will be similar to average highs for the middle of January.
FIRST ALERT: Winter-like Wednesday on the way, FREEZE WATCH issued for Wednesday night

Latest News

Halloween on the MarshWalk!
Things are getting spooky for Halloween at the Marshwalk
keleton’s for St. Jude Children’s Hospitals
Carolina Forest Homeowner decorates her home for a good cause
City of Halloween Decorating Contest
Come out and tour the City of Halloween’s Home Decorating Contest
A night of Laughs Fundraiser
Laughs For Lives is a fundraising comedy night for our heroes