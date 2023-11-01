Critical injuries reported in Highway 90 crash involving pedestrian in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Parts of a major road in Little River is expected to be closed for some time while authorities investigate and clear a crash.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for a wreck involving a pedestrian in the area of Highway 90 and Barnacle Lane.

HCFR said someone was critically hurt in the crash.

The agency added that all lanes of traffic are blocked in the area due to the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating, and Horry County police are assisting in the crash.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route to avoid delays and also for the safety of the first responders on the scene.

