Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Critical injuries reported in Highway 90 crash involving pedestrian in Little River

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for a wreck involving a...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for a wreck involving a pedestrian in the area of Highway 90 and Barnacle Lane.(Source: HCFR)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Parts of a major road in Little River is expected to be closed for some time while authorities investigate and clear a crash.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for a wreck involving a pedestrian in the area of Highway 90 and Barnacle Lane.

HCFR said someone was critically hurt in the crash.

The agency added that all lanes of traffic are blocked in the area due to the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating, and Horry County police are assisting in the crash.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route to avoid delays and also for the safety of the first responders on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue was called out at 7:12 a.m. to the Intercoastal Waterway Bridge for...
6-car crash blocks all lanes at Intercoastal Waterway Bridge
John Gambone
SLED charges former Surfside Beach police sergeant with assault in excessive force investigation
Myrtle Beach's year-round parking will go into effect on November 1, 2023.
Year-round paid parking in Myrtle Beach takes effect Nov. 1
A young life remembered as dozens gathered to remembered a 23-year-old shot and killed outside...
Family of 23-year-old killed outside Myrtle Beach area bar honor him: ‘His heart was so pure’
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school

Latest News

Horry County Fire Rescue was called out at 7:12 a.m. to the Intercoastal Waterway Bridge for...
6-car crash blocks all lanes at Intercoastal Waterway Bridge
It happened at 11:14 p.m. on Rennert Road near McGoogan Farm Road.
Teen dead, 2 with ‘major injuries’ in Robeson County crash
It happened at 7:12 p.m. on Highway 711 near Highway 710.
Pedestrian killed in Robeson County crash
It happened at 8:45 p.m. on Mcqueen Road near Bounty Acres Road.
Coroner IDs 61-year-old killed in Marlboro County crash